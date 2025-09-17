2025 NFL Season: 3 head coaches on the hot seat approaching Week 3 action

Approaching Week 3, a few head coaches across the NFL might already find themselves on the hot seat. Let's talk about those coaches.

It's early, but it's also not.

There are surely some head coaches across the NFL who are feeling their seats warm up a tad, and if they can't get their squads to begin stacking some wins, bold moves could be made. We outlined a few head coaches already facing the hot seat in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's cover those teams and coaches here.

These head coaches are on the hot seat approaching Week 3

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

This is the most obvious one - Mike McDaniel is losing grips on his football team, and things are beginning to fall apart. The honeymoon phase is clearly over with McDaniel, and now Miami is faced with way more questions than answers. This team doesn't have much more time before he could be shown the door, as they are staring down an 0-3 start.

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

It's might be long overdue for the New York Giants to embrace a new era. Brian Daboll has some elements that could make him a competent head coach, but nothing has ever all come together consistently. Sure, Daboll could argue that he'd deserves to see how rookie QB Jaxson Dart plays, but the name of the game is winning, and Daboll has not done that.

The Giants might honestly be forced to make the QB change from Russell Wilson to Dart if they can't start getting in the win column. If they can't, he could be a logical in-season firing.

Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales led the Carolina Panthers to a respectable five-win season in 2024, his first year on the job, but with a third-year QB in Bryce Young at the helm, many have said that this has to be the year where he and the offense put it all together.

To be fair to Canales, Young was not his or his GMs draft pick, so he and GM Dan Morgan could argue that, but owner David Tepper is pretty unpredictable and could make a bold move to part ways with Canales if the Panthers can't start winning games.