NFL power rankings: Ranking every 1-1 team as Week 3 approaches

Of the teams currently stuck in the middle at 1-1, who is the best? Who is the worst? We power ranked those teams here. In the coming weeks, teams will begin to sort themselves out in the NFL hierarchy.

Two weeks into the season is definitely too early to tell one way or another which team is going to stand alone when the Super Bowl is over. However, there are some unsurprising teams that have started out 0-2 or 2-0.

But what about all of the 1-1 teams? There are 12 teams that have a 1-1 record approaching Week 3. Let's power rank them here.

Power ranking every single 1-1 team approaching Week 3

12. New England Patriots

I am still higher on the New England Patriots this year, but this team is absolutely a work in progress. The defense has surrendered way too many points and yards thus far, and the offense is obviously something that will take some time to develop.

I do truly believe we're having a very different conversation about this team when Week 18 rolls around. The arrow is pointing up, as they have the right pieces in place.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

A near-win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 was notable, but the Jacksonville Jaguars could not close it out and are obviously 1-1 on the season. The Jags do have some nice players here and there, but the team won't truly become that much of a threat until 2026 at the earliest. Liam Coen will have to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence, and GM James Gladstone will have to keep adding the right talent around him on either side of the ball.

10. Las Vegas Raiders

An embarrassing loss in primetime gave us more of the truth with the Las Vegas Raiders. This team simply isn't anything worthwhile - the roster is below-average and quite hollow outside of a few great players. Geno Smith is an average QB who puts the ball in harm's way too much, and the entire operation just isn't anything that can make substantive progress in the AFC. The Raiders are a bad 1-1 football team.

9. Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy is set to miss a few weeks, so all of a sudden, Carson Wentz is set to be the team's starting QB. McCarthy, predictably, had a tough Week 2 outing after getting a ton of unwarranted hype following one good quarter in their Week 1 win over the Bears.

Do the Minnesota Vikings, all of a sudden, have QB issues?