NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 0-2 team approaching Week 3

Ten teams in the NFL are 0-2 through two weeks. Let's power rank these teams approaching Week 3.

Not every 0-2 team will fall to 0-3 when Week 3 is over, and being 0-2 is not a season-ender by any stretch of the imagination. Teams like the Denver Broncos started off 0-2 in 2024 and made the playoffs, and in that same year, the New Orleans Saints were 2-0 but missed the postseason.

So, let's get into our 0-2 power rankings approaching Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Power ranking every 0-2 team approaching Week 3 of the 2025 season

10. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have been a staple at the bottom of our power rankings for a while now, and that likely won't change. This team just does not have a clear avenue to success in 2025 and should embrace a full-scale rebuild.

9. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are a disaster of a football team, and it may honestly boil down to Bryce Young, who just does not have it. It's already year three for Young, and things just do not look promising for him to figure it out.

8. New York Jets

The Jets are now 0-2 on the season and likely headed to 0-3 after their Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A bad team with a year one coaching staff and no clear-cut QB is going to struggle to earn a handful of wins in the 2025 NFL Season.

7. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are supposed to be bad this year, so them being 0-2 isn't exactly the worst thing ever. I will say, though, that it's not clear if this team has the right coaching staff in place, so if things don't slowly begin to develop, I would not be shocked to see a new staff for year two of the Cam Ward era.

A team with enough talent to be semi-competitive, the Cleveland Browns are sixth in our power rankings and will end up being a non-factor in the NFL here in a couple of weeks.