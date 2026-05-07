NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's best new addition in 2026

6. Buffalo Bills: DJ Moore, WR (Trade with Bears)

There was a lot of talk earlier this offseason about whether or not the Buffalo Bills "overpaid" in their deal to get DJ Moore away from the Chicago Bears, and here's what I have to say about that:

Who cares?

The Bills' biggest issue last year on the offensive side of the ball was the inconsistency and lack of talent/depth at wide receiver, so they went out and got a guy that new head coach Joe Brady knows and feels comfortable with. The cost to acquire is borderline irrelevant.

Moore is going to be capable of being a high-volume target for Josh Allen, who desperately needed a player like this to be able to lean on in the passing game.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DL (Trade with Giants)

Here is a hilarious post from Warren Sharp that highlights just how ridiculously good Dexter Lawrence has been:

pressures when aligned at nose tackle, since 2022:



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42… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 7, 2026

To say the production has been outrageous would be an understatement. The Giants have struggled badly as a team, but that hasn't deterred Lawrence from being one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the game.

The Bengals lost veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, but you can safely say they made up for that loss with the addition of Lawrence on the interior, along with bringing in guys like Boye Mafe (free agency), Jonathan Allen (free agency), and Cashius Howell (2nd-round pick) to fortify that pass rush.

Lawrence is going to be the one to raise the floor of this defense, and even though it cost the Bengals the 10th pick in the draft, it was worth it to get this type of impact player.