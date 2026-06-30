NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC West RB duo heading into 2026

The running back position is back en vogue in today's NFL, and while some of the best players at the position in the NFL are becoming old school, every-down weapons, having quality depth at the position is still essential.

Heading into the 2026 season, the AFC West has some of the most fascinating running back situations out of any division around the NFL.

Kenneth Walker -- the reigning Super Bowl MVP -- just joined the Chiefs in NFL Free Agency. The Chargers and Raiders each have a 1st-round pick from last year's draft ready for a potential breakout season in 2026. The Broncos brought back JK Dobbins, who was running all over defenses when he got hurt last year.

Which of these teams have not only the best starters at running back, but the best 1-2 punch at the position? Obviously, the starter is going to carry the most weight in this equation, but the ability to wear teams down with multiple backs comes down to the quality of your RB2. Our latest NFL Power Rankings are taking a stab at ranking the four running back duos in the AFC West worst to best for 2026.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC West running back duo entering 2026

4. Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton & Keaton Mitchell

Based on the struggles he had as a rookie, it's easy to be a little too pessimistic about Omarion Hampton's projection for the upcoming season. But the Chargers' offensive line was patchwork last season as they dealt with one injury after another, including devastating season-ending injuries to both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

Although the health of the offensive line will once again be a question mark this season as those guys make their way back onto the field, the idea of Hampton having a breakout second season is very much in play.

Mike McDaniel, the Chargers' new offensive coordinator this season, is one of the best run game coordinators in the entire NFL. He's proven that both in Miami and with the 49ers.

He's got a battering ram in Hampton and a big-time speed thread in Keaton Mitchell, a free agent pickup from the Baltimore Ravens who has sort of flown under the radar. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry on 121 attempts in Baltimore's offense, and McDaniel does a great job of scheming up runs outside the tackles for smaller, speedy running backs like Mitchell.

3. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Walker & Emmett Johnson

We'll see who ends up being the RB2 behind Kenneth Walker, but the Chiefs have some intriguing options.

They signed Emari Demercado from the Cardinals this offseason, Brashard Smith is back, and they stole Emmett Johnson in the 5th round of this year's draft. Beyond just the addition of Kenneth Walker in free agency, one of the biggest reasons to be optimistic about a turnaround for the Chiefs' running back position is the return of Eric Bieniemy coaching up the running backs.

Walker won the Super Bowl MVP award as a member of the Seahawks this past season, and just set a career-high with over 1,300 yards from scrimmage. If the Chiefs can get that kind of production out of Walker again this season, it will be massive for their offensive balance.

With both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco gone, the Chiefs are replacing over 280 carries in their offense and completely resetting at this position for 2026. Getting the Super Bowl MVP is huge.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty & Mike Washington Jr.

Just like the teams before them on this list, the Raiders have one element of massive upside and one massive unknown.

Ashton Jeanty, similar to Omarion Hampton, had to grind out every single yard behind a brutal offensive line this past season. He still had over 1,300 yards from scrimmage with 10 total touchdowns, even though he was averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

With Klint Kubiak bringing in his offensive scheme, fans are understandably giddy over the idea of Jeanty taking another step forward in his second NFL season. That scheme should suit Jeanty as a three-down back absolutely perfectly.

The Raiders also brought in Mike Washington Jr., a high-cut back who has big-time long speed (4.33 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds) and will be an ideal slasher in the one-cut system Kubiak likes to run.

The bulk of work here is going to go to Jeanty, but Washington should give the Raiders a dynamic change of pace.

1. Denver Broncos: JK Dobbins & RJ Harvey

The Denver Broncos almost get the #1 spot on this list by default, even though JK Dobbins has an extensive injury history.

When he got hurt in Week 10, Dobbins ranked in the top 5 of the NFL in rushing yards (772), yards per carry (5.0), and was tied for 4th with 21 runs of 10-plus yards. He was on his way to the best year of his NFL career when he suffered the Lisfranc injury against the Raiders, and the Broncos have been pleased enough with his recovery to give him a 2-year deal in free agency.

They're banking on Dobbins returning to form, as well as 2nd-year player RJ Harvey -- a 2nd-round pick in last year's draft -- taking the next step as a three-down threat.

Harvey was unable to give the Broncos' running game a jolt last year after Dobbins's injury, but he had well over 1,000 yards from scrimmage (including the playoffs) along with 12 total touchdowns and some key plays in clutch moments.