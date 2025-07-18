NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every cornerback duo in the NFL for 2025

With the NFL making it difficult to play defense these days, having great cover corners is a non-negotiable. It’s fair to say there’s a cornerback shortage in the league today as teams struggle year after year to cover the top receivers in the league.

We’re finally starting to see elite cornerbacks getting paid in a similar stratosphere of the top receivers in the league, and the “shutdown” corner has gone from being nearly extinct to arguably on the rise.

Approaching the 2025 NFL season, which teams are the haves and which are the have-nots when it comes to the cornerback position? Some teams have better trios than duos, but we’re going to look at the top cornerback duos all across the league and rank them worst to best for 2025.

Ranking the NFL’s best cornerback duos for the 2025 season

32. Miami Dolphins: Kader Kohou & Cam Smith

After the Jalen Ramsey trade, the Miami Dolphins are in a bit of trouble at the cornerback position. This isn’t just about having recognizable names, but players to build around. The Dolphins’ best cornerback is slot corner Kader Kohou, an extremely underrated player with 28 passes broken up through his first three NFL seasons. Cam Smith is a former second-round pick who has a chance to prove himself with a huge opportunity in 2025.

31. Las Vegas Raiders: Eric Stokes & Jakorian Bennett

The Las Vegas Raiders were strong contender for the bottom spot on this list, but the prior production from Erik Stokes gives them a bit higher of a ceiling than the Dolphins. Stokes was a bust for the Packers but is solid when he’s able to actually stay on the field. Jakorian Bennett has missed 10 games over his first two NFL seasons, but has some intriguing skills and could take a big step forward this season.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Okudah & Isaiah Rodgers

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL but the cornerback position is the weak link in the chain. If this team fails to meet expectations in 2025, don’t say we didn’t tell you so. The duo of Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers is a worthwhile shot for the Vikings to take because both have talent, but the floor is extremely low here. This duo was another strong contender for worst in the league.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Darious Williams & Ahkello Witherspoon

We know not even the Rams are pleased with this cornerback duo because they were contenders to trade for Jalen Ramsey. If we had to classify it this way, I would say the Rams have the “best of the worst” cornerback duos in the NFL. Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon have proven themselves capable, but the ceiling is lower than most duos around the league and the floor is also lower than most. They need the pass rush to be elite to be at their best.