NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division as the 2026 offseason progresses

5. AFC East

Shockingly in 2025, the New England Patriots tied for the best record in the NFL at 14-3 and won the division, but the team did have an insanely easy schedule. New England's schedule gets a lot tougher in 2026, so the Buffalo Bills figure to be back at the top.

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are both going to be non-factors in 2026, but with how good New England and Buffalo could be, the AFC East sees a respectable spot in these power rankings.

4. AFC South

Another shocking result in 2025, the 13-4 Jacksonville Jaguars had a breakout year in the first year of the Liam Coen era, but the Houston Texans were also close to a juggernaut. Houston winning 12 games despite an 0-3 start could tell you just how good they'll be in 2026.

And both Tennessee and Indianapolis have enough talent on both sides of the ball to give most team fits. While the latter two teams are likely on the outside looking in, the division as a whole is rather competent.

3. AFC West

The Denver Broncos won the AFC West in 2025, and it really should not have been much of a surprise. Denver's roster talent is a tier or two above the rest of their AFC West foes. Los Angeles again finished 11-6, and that does seem to be their early ceiling in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Both Kansas City and Las Vegas finished with losing records, and that happened for a reason - both teams lacked enough roster talent, and while both did add a good bit this offseason, combining for a 9-25 record does give you perspective of how much of an uphill battle both teams have.

2. NFC North

Every team in the NFC North finished with a winning record in 2025, so this division lands at No. 2 in our power rankings. You could very easily argue that we could again see four winning records in 2025. The Chicago Bears won the division with an 11-6 record, so the 'ceiling' necessary to win the NFC North was lower than expected.

However, all four organizations are competent and good enough to make some noise.

1. NFC West

Unquestionably the best division in the NFL right now, the NFC West had three teams win at least 12 games, and the NFC Championship Game featured Seattle and Los Angeles.

The Arizona Cardinals are flat-out buried in this division, as there's no indication that the three other teams won't again be near or at the very top of the NFL hierarchy.