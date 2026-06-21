NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

To the surprise of no one, the head coach and quarterback are the two most important pieces on an NFL sideline. Sure, many other positions have to come together, but for teams that have these two spots settled, most everything else slowly gets figured out.

And while there are many strong duos in the NFL, there are some that are... rough at best. We also see many unproven duos that could tilt one way or the other, and since we're in the season of NFL power rankings, we have another thorough one here.

Let's power-rank all 32 quarterback/head coach duos for the 2026 NFL Season, and even though we have some rookie head coaches, we've given each duo a ranking and have tried to sprinkle in some projection for the first-time head coaches without getting too unrealistic.

Power-ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 NFL Season

32. Deshaun Watson/Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson should be able to win this starting job, and with a first-year head coach also in the mix, it would not be a shock if both Watson and Todd Monken were not in the picture in the future. Watson hasn't been good in what feels like five years and Monken, while a successful offensive coordinator, is not at all guaranteed success as a head coach.

31. Malik Willis/Jeff Hafley, Miami Dolphins

Another brand-new duo, Malik Willis and Jeff Hafley come in at No. 31 in our power rankings. Willis enjoyed some very efficient backup games in relief of Jordan Love in Green Bay, but Willis has never really been an unquestioned starter like this, and Hafley, like Monken, was a good coordinator but has no guarantee for success.

Willis' efficiency was on display in 2025, so this duo does get a slight bump from being at the very bottom for 2026.