NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division winner as the offseason rolls on

6. Philadelphia Eagles

It's hard to figure out the Philadelphia Eagles. This team made the Super Bowl in 2022 and 2024, winning it two years ago. However, the Eagles also went one-and-done in the playoffs in 2021, 2023, and 2025. Much of the issue is on Jalen Hurts, as he's a limited passer and does need a very specific type of offense to succeed.

But's it's clear that Philly is largely a capable team and should again be in a position to win double-digit games in 2026. There's a new offensive coordinator in town in Sean Mannion, and the defense is likely going to be stout with Vic Fangio at the helm.

This is a 'good' team right now, not a great one. Their up-and-down nature year over year is something that is a concern, as they've yet to truly find stable success.

5. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were far from perfect, but 11 wins is 11 wins. What Chicago did well last year was win in close games and show that clutch gene that many teams do not have. However, there were some defensive concerns, as this team did not rush the passer that well and did not stop the run well.

That should continue to be the focus this offseason - the defensive line. Offensively, Caleb Williams' completion percentage is something that has to get better, but other than that, the Bears are in a great spot and do have a ton of attainable aspects to improve on. Not many would be shocked if this team finished with 12 wins and ended up being a lot more of an efficient, polished product.

At best, the Bears vault into contention in 2026.

4. New England Patriots

New England won 14 games in 2025 and had one of the easier schedules we've seen in the NFL in quite some time. The Patriots do have a strong roster, a stud quarterback, and a proven head coach, so while they might not win 14 games in 2026, let's not overthink this team.

They have all the pieces to be a great football team and should again be near the top of the NFL hierarchy.