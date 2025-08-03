NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2025

Let's take another unique spin in our power rankings and rank each division by QB talent for the 2025 season. Quarterback play has never been more important in today's NFL. No NFL team is going to sustain long-term success without stable QB play.

But we are seeing, for the most part, that teams aren't able to make deep playoff runs without elite QB play, and when you look around the NFL, it's clear which divisions have the better quarterback talent, but things could always change.

We power ranked every division by overall QB talent approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking divisions by QB talent for the 2025 season

8. NFC South (Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough/Spencer Rattler

The NFC South is just rough right now, but both Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr could breakout in the 2025 NFL Season. Baker Mayfield had himself a year in 2024, but with Liam Coen no longer in the picture, he could regress a bit, and there just is not a lot to say about the inept New Orleans Saints...

7. AFC South (CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Cam Ward)

Another division with awful QB play at the moment, the Tennessee Titans hope to become the latest team in the AFC South to have landed their franchise QB in the NFL Draft, taking Cam Ward first overall. Anthony Richardson is probably helpless at this point, and Trevor Lawrence has all the tools but has dealt with some dysfunction. CJ Stroud is the best QB in the division by a longshot, but he regressed in 2024.

6. AFC East (Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Drake Maye)

We're starting to get somewhere with our division QB power rankings. The AFC East does have the reigning MVP, but they don't have much else at the moment. I am higher on Drake Maye heading into 2025, as he's got everything he needs to succeed and breakout, but we kind of already know who Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa are as passers in this league.

5. NFC North (Jared Goff, Jordan Love, JJ McCarthy, Caleb Williams)

The NFC North could remain the best division in football if JJ McCarthy is the answer and if the Chicago Bears make a leap in year two with Caleb Williams under center. Overall, they've got solid QB talent but do also have a lot of unknown with McCarthy and Williams.