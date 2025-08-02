NFL Power Rankings: Ranking league's best tackle duos for the 2025 season

Having strong tackle play is a foundation of an NFL team. Let's rank the best tackle duos for the 2025 season.

Teams can get away with having shaky guard or center play, but things really break down when the tackles aren't any good. It's one of the hardest positions to play in all of sports. We've seen the tackle contract market explode in recent years as well.

We ranked the top tackle duos in the NFL approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

Ranking the best tackle duos in the NFL for 2025

5. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey

It's hard to not put the Broncos' top tackle duo on this list, as the Broncos' offensive line ranked no. 1 in pass and run blocking in 2024 according to ESPN. One of the older duos on this list, Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey have been the Broncos' tackles since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. McGlinchey was signed from the San Francisco 49ers back in 2023, and Bolles is the longest-tenured player on the Broncos' roster.

4. Los Angeles Chargers - Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt

Joe Alt was excellent as a rookie and is probably going to cruise toward a Pro Bowl and All-Pro honor in the 2025 NFL Season. Rashawn Slater is an elite left tackle himself and recently signed a massive contract extension. The Chargers do have to figure out their interior offensive line, but the duo of Slater and Alt is young and excellent.

3. Minnesota Vikings - Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill

The Minnesota Vikings actually overhauled their iOL this offseason with Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, and Will Fries, but there is a reason why the tackle duo of Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill weren't touched. Darrisaw has struggled to stay healthy but is an elite tackle when he's on the field. O'Neill has actually been a steady starer for years and it does feel like he's gone a bit underrated.

2. Detroit Lions - Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions' interior offensive line did se some changes this offseason with the departure of Kevin Zeitler to the Tennessee Titans and the shocking retirement of Frank Ragnow, but Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell are excellent. Sewell is already beginning to carve out a future Hall of Fame career for himself, and while Decker has struggled with injuries at times, he's always been reliable when he's on the field.

1. Philadelphia Eagles - Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson

Jordan Mailata is still just 28 years old and has actually never been named to a Pro Bowl. He's been a second-team All-Pro just once. However, he's cemented himself as one of the best LTs in the NFL. Lane Johnson might just be the best right tackle in the history of the NFL and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. While you could argue other tackle duos belong at the top, it's hard to not put the Eagles' own at no. 1.