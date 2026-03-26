NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every double-digit win team as offseason moves on

There was a ton of parity in the NFL during the 2025 campaign, and much of that is evidenced in the 12 double-digit win teams. The playoffs also threw us a curveball, as the two Super Bowl teams, Seattle and New England, didn't even make the playoffs the year prior. All in all, from a pure entertainment perspective, 2025 was awesome.

And it really could be more of the same. Some of the league's worst teams from a year ago have gotten better, and there is no guarantee that the double-digit win teams from 2025 remain that way. We could see some even wilder finishes and more shocking division winners this upcoming season.

Based on where the teams stand right now, let's power-rank the 12 double-digit win teams from one year ago for the upcoming season.

Power ranking the 12 double-digit win teams as the 2026 offseason rolls on

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Yet again, the Pittsburgh Steelers have no clear answer at quarterback, and it's honestly a bit head-shaking from an outsider's perspective. How long can this team continue down this path with patchwork quarterbacks for a year?

The fact that this team is holding out to see what Aaron Rodgers does is an indictment on how poorly-run this team is, period. Pittsburgh could scrape together another 10 wins in 2026 if Rodgers does return, as he and Mike McCarthy, along with a good not great roster make for a 'high floor' type of football team.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Many have been baffled at the lack of overall aggression along the offensive line this offseason. Los Angeles had a ton of cap space and could have really put a stamp on this unit once and for all. Tyler Biadasz was a solid signing, but Cole Strange and Trevor Penning were underwhelming moves at best.

At this point in time, it really does feel like the Chargers have done enough to reach that 10-11 win mark, but they have not made any sort of move that would make you think they're ready to take that next step.