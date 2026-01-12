NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every eliminated playoff team thus far

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are a good team but are also not built the correct way. Even if Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater were healthy, the offensive line would still be missing another starter or two, and for weeks now, it's been the offensive line that has effectively ruined things.

However, there is also something to say about Justin Herbert, who has been flat-out horrendous in his three career playoff starts. Overall, LA is one of the more 'good' teams in the NFL. There isn't much of anything that is 'great' with this team, and if they lose defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to a head coaching job, things are going to get very dicey.

But 22 regular season wins in two years is not at all a bad spot to be in, so we have to give them credit for that.

2. Green Bay Packers

If not for a ton of mounting injuries, the Green Bay Packers likely would have beaten the Chicago Bears, but it's hard to come back from losing guys like Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft, two foundational pieces on either side of the ball.

The Packers were 9-3-1 at one point in 2025 and were in the driver's seat in the NFC North. This team getting back on track in 2026 could simply boil down to getting healthier. They've made the playoffs three years in a row with Jordan Love under center and are about guaranteed to win another 10 or 11 games in 2026.

Green Bay is second in our power rankings.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games in the regular season and captured the AFC South title. Between the year one coaching staff and having to deal with Josh Allen, the Jags just did not have enough in the Wild Card Round, but the future is extremely bright for this team.

The Jags are still likely the AFC South favorite when 2026 rolls around, and what we did see with this team is a well-rounded unit, featuring an efficient offense and a stingy defense that took the ball away with frequency.

Overall, many will point to this team in 2026 as a club that can represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.