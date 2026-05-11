NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every last place team as the offseason continues

6. New York Jets

The New York Jets are still a mess but did get active this offseason, especially on defense. With Geno Smith at quarterback, however, the odds simply aren't in the Jets favor, and we can't pretend like Aaron Glenn wasn't a disaster as the team's head coach despite how poor the roster was last year.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas added a ton of talent this offseason, but that also brings much more unknown. With Kirk Cousins likely slated to open the season as the starter, Raiders fans might have to wait longer than they want to see Fernando Mendoza.

4. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee could have something special in Cam Ward, and with Brian Daboll running the show on offense, Ward's chances at a breakout season are rather high. The roster isn't quite there yet, but an eye toward 2027 as a legitimate season is where I am looking for this squad.

3. New York Giants

The New York Giants struck gold with Jaxson Dart, and while he needs to learn how to protect himself better, Dart was still quite efficient, and now the Giants have an 'adult' at head coach in John Harbaugh. The roster is rather solid, and given that Harbaugh is a proven winner and Dart is a realistic candidate to break out in 2026, the G-Men could contend for the NFC East title.

2. New Orleans Saints

Finishing 4-1 down the stretch with Tyler Shough playing quite well, the New Orleans Saints come in at No. 2 in our power rankings and do have a path to win the NFC South title in 2026. Shough has some clever off-schedule ability and might take a big enough leap for the Saints to win the division, and adding key offensive players like Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson will elevate that entire unit.

It's not hard to see why the Lions are ranked first here. Detroit does have a top-5 roster and were 7-4 at one point, but some poor defensive showings near the end of the season really put a dagger in the 2025 campaign. Detroit has taken thorough ownership of the NFC North in previous seasons, so what we saw in 2025 was clearly an outlier, and it would be a massive shock if this team did not get back into the postseason.