NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's best new addition in 2026

The NFL offseason is always loaded with intrigue, and this year, everyone is trying to catch up to the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The 2026 offseason included no shortage of major moves made by NFC teams to do exactly that, especially from some of the teams that finished near the top of the conference last season.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings, as we continue to progress through offseason activities, will take a look at the best moves made by every team in the NFC. That could be a coaching change, a free agent pickup, a draft pick, or a blockbuster trade. And once we've determined the best move made by each team in the conference, we'll then rank each move based on its projected impact and just how substantial it could end up being, especially right away.

2026 NFL Power Rankings: The best addition for every NFC team in 2026

16. Atlanta Falcons: Avieon Terrell, CB (2nd round pick, NFL Draft)

The Atlanta Falcons brought in Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach this offseason, but my favorite move from this team was their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Falcons took Clemson slot cornerback Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of their star corner AJ Terrell.

More than just a fun, sentimental reunion, the Falcons are getting a player whose profile coming out of Clemson is that of a 1st-round player. He projects to the slot in the NFL but can play both inside and out, and part of the reason he projects so well to the slot is his physicality and reactive speed.

The Falcons have been a work in progress defensively, but adding a player like Terrell to the secondary is going to help take that defense to another level.

15. Green Bay Packers: Zaire Franklin, LB (Trade with Colts)

The Green Bay Packers did a bit more subtracting this offseason given the cost to acquire a player like Micah Parsons last year, but that's just part of the game. The Packers said goodbye to Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, Dontayvion Wicks, and others during the 2026 offseason, but they did make one trade to acquire a player that could have a massive impact on their defense.

New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is taking over this offseason with Jeff Hafley off to Miami, and he'll have an experienced "quarterback" on that side of the ball with Zaire Franklin coming over in a deal with the Colts.

Franklin might not be a long-term addition, but he's a steady presence in the middle. He has only missed one game over the last five years and has had no fewer than 125 total tackles in each of the past four seasons.