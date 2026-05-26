NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC by predicted win total in 2026

2. Chicago Bears: 12 wins

The Chicago Bears had a breakthrough season in 2025, and if you ask me, they're just getting started.

I'm a huge believer in Ben Johnson and what he's capable of doing in the chess game that is the NFL. Johnson is one of the biggest difference makers in the league when it comes to coaching and scheming, and he has elite talent to work with there in Chicago, starting at the quarterback position.

The Bears got a huge jump last year from Caleb Williams, and in so many ways. His accuracy was better, he cut down on mistakes, and he took way fewer sacks. Again, it feels like the sky is the limit for this team. The Bears won 11 games last year, so I'm going with a conservative projection, but improving to 12 wins or more is very much on the table.

The over/under is set at a very low 9.5 wins for the Bears, and they might be the easiest "over" projection in the entire NFL, much less the NFC.

1. Los Angeles Rams: 13 wins

Predicting a team to win more than 12 games in a given season is lofty, no matter how good a roster is. But the Los Angeles Rams are worthy of that kind of lofty prediction.

The Rams won 12 games last season, and for most of the year, it felt like it took the best effort of every team that ended up beating them just to get across the finish line. And now, the Rams have made one of the most substantial improvements of any team in the entire league, making a blockbuster trade to acquire Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs.

The over/under is set at 10.5 wins for the Rams, but that just doesn't feel right. It would require some monumental late-game collapses -- on multiple occasions -- for this Rams team to lose more than 5 games this coming season.

I don't see any way the Rams win less than 12, and I wouldn't be shocked if they get 14 or 15.