NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC offense as offseason continues

4. Chicago Bears

In the first year under head coach Ben Johnson, we saw the Chicago Bears make some absolutely massive strides offensively.

That was expected, and Johnson absolutely delivered.

The most important progression in 2025 came from quarterback Caleb Williams, who went from being one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL as a rookie to looking like a superstar in 2025. Williams was sacked just 24 times last season, and not only was he not taking sacks, but he wasn't throwing interceptions, either. The Bears had the fewest interceptions (7) of any team in the league.

This team ranked 9th in points scored, they were 10th in passing yards, 3rd in rushing yards, 7th in 3rd down efficiency, and 12th in red zone efficiency. And again -- this was in year one of the Ben Johnson era. It's only going to get better from here, at least from where I'm sitting.

3. Detroit Lions

As rough of a year as the Detroit Lions had last season, you can't ignore this team's talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Or their production.

The Lions were 5th in the NFL in points scored last season, 5th in total yards, and 8th in red zone efficiency. The Lions have the majority of their cast of offensive stars returning this season, with the exception of David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans.

But when you have Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa coming on, you've got the recipe for a major bounce-back year.