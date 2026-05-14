NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best QB/RB duos as the offseason rolls on

Without strong quarterback play and an efficient rushing attack, no team in the NFL is going to sustain any sort of success, and we have seen the run game make a huge comeback in recent years. A total of 17 running backs ran for at least 1,000 yards in the 2025 NFL Season.

A total of 23 had 800 yards or more. Simply put, the run game is now being prioritized more than the passing attack. When defenses across the league figured out how to take away the big play through the air, offenses reverted back to running the rock.

Well, let's take a look at quarterbacks and running backs here. We've power-ranked the best quarterback/running back duos in the NFL for the 2026 season, and there are a ton worthy of being ranked high on our list.

Power-ranking the best quarterback-running back duos as the NFL Offseason rolls on

8. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Coming in at No. 8 in our power rankings, the duo of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley makes an appearance. After an insanely successful 2024 season that ended in a Super Bowl and featured Barkley rushing for over 2,000 yards, the Philadelphia Eagles offense came back down to life a bit in 2025.

There were a ton of inconsistencies all over the place. Barkley still broke the 1,000-yard mark, running for 1,140 yards, but he did it on just 4.1 yards per carry, and Jalen Hurts has always been a limited player. Together, though, we have seen this duo do special things.

7. Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

A breakout year for Javonte Williams lands this duo in our power rankings. Williams ran for 1,201 yards, which was good for ninth in the NFL. Williams earned a three-year extension for his great season, which also featured a solid 4.8 yards per carry.

Dak Prescott has always been an efficient quarterback, and with Williams only set to play in his age-26 season in 2026, this duo could truly sustain success for years. The Cowboys sported one of the best offenses in the league last year as well.