NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC roster as the 2026 offseason continues

The NFC is a loaded conference, and it would not be a shock if more teams that finished with a winning record in 2026 missed the playoffs. Last year, the NFC kind of got flipped on its head, as the former 15-win Detroit Lions won just nine games and missed the playoffs, and the formerly dysfunctional Chicago Bears managed to win 11 games and the NFC North.

And then, in the NFC South, the 8-9 Carolina Panthers did enough to win the division. Things might return more to normal in 2026, as it's hard to imagine a losing record wins the NFC South again and the Lions aren't in the playoffs, but you never know.

Teams win because of their rosters - having competent quarterback play, being strong in the trenches, and having great depth is how teams win and play late in the season. Let's power-rank the 16 NFC rosters as the offseason rolls on.

NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the rosters in the NFC as the offseason rolls on

16. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have some nice talent here and there, but this roster is still a way away, and being in the NFC West does not help. The quarterback position might be the most disappointing in the NFL. Arizona did use a draft pick this year on Carson Beck, but with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew also in the room, this team could see any chance of success go out the window because of the unknowns at quarterback.

There aren't many positions on the roster that should threaten opponents, and it's bracing to be a very rough year for the Cards.

15. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have definitely spent big-time to shore up its roster in recent years, but the team just does not really jump off the page. Much of that is due to Bryce Young, a largely underwhelming quarterback. The playmakers are just fine, and the defense, while solid all-around, doesn't really do anything particularly well.

Winning eight games in 2025 was one of the better seasons we have seen this team have in quite some time, and that also, at the same time, is an indictment on the state of things. Carolina is No. 15 in our roster rankings.