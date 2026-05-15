NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC roster as the 2026 offseason continues

10. Washington Commanders

Washington really invested into the defense this offseason and clearly had a plan of attack. In 2024, the breakout season, the Commanders didn't necessarily sport great roster talent, and that kind of came to a boil in 2025, along with mounting injuries.

At the moment, though, it's clear that the Commanders did improve along the defensive line and at linebacker. On paper, the roster is noticeably better than it was in 2025, but you see some weaknesses at wide receiver and even running back. There aren't many positions that jump off the page with the Commanders, but, rather, there is a lot of 'good' throughout.

9. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' offense is among the best in the NFL, as not many teams can boast talent like Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and quarterback in Dak Prescott to tie it all together. While the team has made some progress on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, that unit is still largely unproven.

Sure, adding Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, and Jalen Thompson to the unit could improve it in 2026, but we simply can't say that for sure. The raw talent absolutely got better though, and along with some subpar coaching, the defense was also missing key impact players in 2025.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa's roster is fine. Both sides of the ball have competent, solid talent, but, like many teams in this tier of roster talent, there aren't many positions that jump off the page. We have seen this team draft quite well, but it's been a rather 'whelming' period for the team ever since Tom Brady retired. They've won the NFC South a bunch, but have not finished with more than 10 wins since 2021.

It's been 8-10 wins four years in a row now. When it's gone on that much, it's due to coaching and roster talent.

7. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers might truly have the most 'good not great' roster in the NFL. Like Tampa Bay, there are competent players all over the place. The Packers do have some superstars like Micah Parsons and Tucket Kraft, but weaker spots like in the secondary and even along the offensive line cancel things out.

Offensively, the 'good not great' mantra rings true even more. Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and the wide receiver room are all talented, but once again, what makes any of those players great? The Packers have kind of maxed-out in recent years as a solid Wild Card team, and without better players throughout the roster, they'll continue to tread in the same waters.