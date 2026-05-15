2026 NFL Schedule Release: 3 teams that the league royally screwed over

With the 2026 NFL Schedules officially out, teams are surely 100 percent satisfied with the 17-game slate they got, right? Yeah, unfortunately, that is not the case. The NFL has taken a huge stride forward in recent years in loading up games throughout the week.

So now, it feels like there is an NFL game every single day of the week at this point. With games now on Christmas and Black Friday, the league is growing and clearly wanting to be one of the 'main' pieces of our societal fabric.

While this could be cool for some, you'd have to imagine that some teams just aren't huge fans of how many odd dates and times the NFL has scheduled them for in the 2026 season. With the schedules officially out this year, we took a look at three teams that the league royally screwed. Let's dive into it here, starting with an AFC juggernaut.

The NFL did no favors for these three teams with the 2026 NFL Schedule

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos open up the 2026 NFL Season with the following slate:



@ Kansas City

vs. Jacksonville

vs. Los Angeles (N)

@ San Francisco

@ Los Angeles (A)

vs. Seattle

You truly cannot find a tougher chunk of games. All but Kansas City made the playoffs last year, but the Chiefs aren't some dysfunctional mess. The Broncos did win 14 games last year, which was more than any team on the above list outside of Seattle.

Yes, Denver could be better than every team across their first six games, but that doesn't mean those teams aren't quite good. Denver getting out of this slate at least 3-3 would honestly be an ideal scenario.

Winning more than three of these games could really give Denver a major advantage when their schedule gets easier, but this chunk is downright daunting.