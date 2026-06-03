NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team after Myles Garrett trade

The Los Angeles Rams already looked like they might be the team to beat in the NFC, and then they pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire the reigning Defensive Player of the Year -- Myles Garrett.

The Myles Garrett trade amplifies what we've been saying all throughout the 2026 offseason: The Los Angeles Rams are not only the best team in the NFC, but the NFL as a whole.

But that trade also puts a proverbial target on the Rams' back. The reigning Super Bowl champion is a team that plays in their own division. The field of teams in the NFC is as deep as we've seen it in some time, and a lot of the teams on the rise got significantly better in 2026 as well.

The latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at the loaded NFC and rank every team worst to best as OTAs roll along, and after the blockbuster trade that put Myles Garrett on the already-loaded Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Power Rankings: Rams cemented on top of full NFC rankings after Myles Garrett trade

16. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are clearly rebuilding right now, and they play in one of the best divisions in football. It's not just that the Cardinals appear far behind their division counterparts, but the fact of the matter is they are behind in every major way you can possibly think of.

While the Cardinals have fun pieces like Trey McBride, Jeremiyah Love, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson, they also have a gaping hole at the quarterback position. Even Jacoby Brissett is holding out for more money.

On top of that, the Cardinals don't have the same level of building blocks -- not really even close -- as the other teams in their own division defensively. This is simply a team that is in need of multiple years of patience. Whenever the day comes that they discover their franchise quarterback, the projections will shift dramatically, because the cupboard isn't bare.

15. New York Giants

There is so much to like about the New York Giants, but there are also many reasons to be skeptical. It feels like the initial excitement for this team after hiring John Harbaugh has been slowly deflating like letting the air out of a balloon.

The same reasons to be excited about this team are seemingly the reasons to be a little cautious with optimism. Jaxson Dart showed some really nice stuff last year, but his playing style is reckless and he's got a new offensive coordinator. Malik Nabers looks like one of the best young receivers in the league but his health and availability at the start of the season are in question.

There are health and possibly character concerns with Cam Skattebo, who looked fantastic in his limited action before injury last season.

The pass rush features some serious weapons, but it would have looked a lot better if Dexter Lawrence was still around. Arvell Reese was a steal in the draft, but where is he going to play?

We'll see how this season goes for the Giants, but John Harbaugh has a significant mountain to climb. Taking this team to 9 or more wins will have him in the Coach of the Year conversation.