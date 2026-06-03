2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings following blockbuster trades

It did seem like there was nothing that was going to stop the A.J. Brown trade from happening, and it officially went through earlier this week. In a move that not many saw coming, Myles Garrett got dealt from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams.

Suddenly, the AFC does look a bit different, and those two trades mark what might end up being the end of the big-time moves we see this offseason. Earlier in the offseason, two other AFC teams in Denver and Cincinnati added Jaylen Waddle and Dexter Lawrence in major moves.

It's an arms race in the AFC at this point. Now that the dust is likely settled with the major moves, let's check out how the AFC looks with some fresh conference power rankings.

Updated AFC power rankings following most recent blockbuster trades

16. Cleveland Browns

With Garrett out of the picture, the Browns cut into their roster talent big-time, but he was not going to help them win anymore. The Browns are clearly being held back by the quarterback position, and it still might be a couple of years before this team gets that position figured out.

Acquiring resources for Garrett in a trade was the best way for the franchise to maximize him, and while it's going to be another rough year for the Browns, there is at least a clear 'rebuild' direction that this team is on.

15. New York Jets

The New York Jets are likely starting Geno Smith at quarterback for 2026. That, coupled with a subpar head coach in Aaron Glenn, could lead to another brutal campaign. Sure, the Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, but for 2026, this team isn't in a position to compete, but we have seen General Manager Darren Mougey add some neat young talent, so there is future optimism, especially if the quarterback position gets figured out in the next year or so.