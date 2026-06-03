NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team after Myles Garrett trade

14. Atlanta Falcons

We'll see how the first year of the Kevin Stefanski era goes for the Atlanta Falcons, but this team is currently one of the toughest ones to figure out in the NFC. They finished strong last year, but that was with a different head coach and Kirk Cousins at the quarterback position.

Are we supposed to just expect that the Falcons are going to be able to pick up right where they left off? We know they believe they have the core of weapons offensively to rise to the top of the NFC South this coming season, and they made sure to retain Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator after the pass rush had a resurgence last season.

It wouldn't surprise me if the Falcons did contend for the NFC South, but the determining factor will be how well Michael Penix Jr. can play coming back from injury.

13. New Orleans Saints

While the Falcons are a team full of questions leading to some pessimism for this coming season, the Saints are a team that might really have something to build on after last season.

Yes, the deck is reshuffled for everyone, but the Saints have a young quarterback who showed some really nice things late last season in Tyler Shough. They went out in free agency and really addressed some key needs, landing David Edwards at the left guard position and Travis Etienne as a nice three-down back for Kellen Moore to feature.

The Saints' defense already had some teeth but they brought back Kaden Elliss, stealing him from the Falcons and upgrading at the second level. They also made a fun trade to get Tyree Wilson from the Raiders, and we'll see if he can find his way in New Orleans.