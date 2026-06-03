NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team after Myles Garrett trade

2. Chicago Bears

I'm going out on a limb for the Chicago Bears here. The hype train for the Bears has not only left the station, but it's borderline going off the rails, out of control at this point.

Caleb Williams is on the cover of this year's Madden game. Ben Johnson is hyping up Luther Burden at OTAs, and the faithful Bears fan base is believing that Johnson finally has a Super Bowl within reach for this team. I think they're right.

The biggest question with the Bears is the defense. They led the NFL in takeaways last season, and that's an extremely difficult thing to live and die by year over year. The pass rush still needs help, and maybe we'll see some late moves made by the Bears to upgrade it. But they have the pieces in place offensively to be one of the most consistently dangerous teams in the league.

1. Los Angeles Rams

If we could, we'd basically make a different article for the Rams completely. It feels like they're in another league compared to the rest of the NFC, maybe even the rest of the NFL as a whole. The Rams are head and shoulders above their peers. They have no rival when it comes to the way their roster is constructed on paper.

They were already poised to be the top team in the NFC, and then they struck a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett. Could Aaron Donald now come out of retirement to join him?

This Rams team is loaded. They are the first team in league history to have the reigning MVP and DPoY on the same roster entering the following season. Although they won't be unbeatable, this is as close to roster perfection as you can achieve.