Rams' Myles Garrett trade could form NFL's next superteam (but not how you think)

The Los Angeles Rams did it again - they pulled off another major trade and are clearly going all-in over the next couple of seasons. The Rams altered the league big-time when news broke that Myles Garrett was being traded from the Cleveland Browns.

And while the trade felt shocking, it didn't at the same time, as the Rams have not been afraid to make big-time moves before, so this is, to a degree, par for the course from General Manager Les Snead. On paper, this team might not only be the best in the league, but could be approaching superteam status.

The Rams won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season with a similar roster construction. With Garrett now in the picture, could Los Angeles truly be on the brink of assembling a superteam? They could be, but not necessarily how you think...

Could the Los Angeles Rams now pry Aaron Donald out of retirement?

Amidst all of the speculation if Aaron Donald could come out of retirement, NFL insider Jordan Schultz gave us this information earlier in the week, and it truly does sound like Donald is giving it some consideration.

I texted Aaron Donald about coming out of retirement and playing for the Rams, alongside Myles Garrett:



“I’m for sure flirting with the idea. Helluva an opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility.” pic.twitter.com/T94zbgdhgs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 2, 2026

Well, there you have it. One of the greatest football players of all-time is considering coming out of retirement to join the Rams, the team he called home his entire NFL career. Donald has too many accomplishments to note - he's made 10 Pro Bowls, been named to eight All-Pro teams, is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and is a Super Bowl champion.

Donald last played in the league in 2023, so it'll be three years, potentially, since he last played football. Given how good he was even into his early-30s, there is reason to believe that he could still be quite solid, especially if he's in a more rotational role.

In 10 years, Donald amassed 111 sacks, 543 total tackles, 176 tackles for loss, and 260 quarterback hits. He led the NFL in sacks and tackles for loss in 2018, and then led the NFL in tackles for loss in 2019.

If nothing else, Donald's name alone would surely give the Rams superteam status, but this roster already features star-studded players like Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Garrett, Braden Fiske, and Trent McDuffie.

It's easy to see why this roster is the best in the league. Adding Donald would honestly be icing on the cake, and I can only imagine what that would do for an NFL locker room to see a top-5 all-time defensive player walk into the room.

The Rams are clearly going all-in for 2026 and beyond, not being afraid to part with draft picks in an effort to assemble one of the best teams we've ever seen.