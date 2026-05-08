NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's best new addition in 2026

2. New York Giants: John Harbaugh, head coach

The New York Giants won the sweepstakes for John Harbaugh this offseason, and what's interesting is that it didn't feel like much of a long, drawn out process. That is to say, Harbaugh appeared to target the Giants as much as the Giants targeted Harbaugh.

It's clear that the Giants have a lot of really good pieces on their roster. They were a bit of a dangerous team last year before injuries really started to take their toll. Even with the trade of Dexter Lawrence taking away a little bit of the excitement, the Giants were able to add both Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa in the 2026 NFL Draft to upgrade both sides of the ball.

Getting Harbaugh will be the straw that stirs the drink. You have to have the right head coach in place to get the most out of the players on the roster, and Harbaugh's veteran presence and championship pedigree is exactly what this Giants team has been missing.

1. Los Angeles Rams: Trent McDuffie, CB (Trade with Chiefs)

The Los Angeles Rams, just like the Broncos in the AFC, finished one step short of reaching the Super Bowl this past season and addressed their biggest need with a blockbuster trade.

For a roster that already didn't have many holes, the Rams' major trade to acquire Trent McDuffie really feels like the type of all-in move that could put them over the top.

Although the decision to draft Ty Simpson has been controversial and dominating the headlines, the McDuffie move cannot be overlooked. The Rams' secondary was a better sum of its parts last year than many -- present company included -- expected it to be, but when you add a player like this to the mix?

McDuffie might not be the #1 cornerback in the NFL, but he's one of the top 10 players at his position in the league, and that is monumental for a team like the Rams to add to the mix.