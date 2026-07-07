NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

2. Denver Broncos

In an era where change is the only constant in professional sports, the Denver Broncos are trying to zig while the rest of the league zags. They have not only prioritized continuity, but they've managed to actually keep guys around.

The Broncos are bringing back a staggering 94 percent of their snaps from last season, the only substantial loss in the lineup being defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. And the team has two recent 3rd-round picks -- 2026 top pick Tyler Onyedim and 2025 pick Sai'vion Jones -- waiting in the wings to replace him.

On top of prioritizing continuity, the Broncos addressed one of their primary weaknesses by adding Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins. After leading the NFL in drops over the past two seasons combined, the Broncos got Bo Nix a much-needed reliable weapon in the passing game.

The Broncos have an elite defense with star power at every level. Zach Allen was 2nd in the NFL behind only Myles Garrett in QB hits last season. Nik Bonitto has played at an All-Pro level over the past two seasons. Pat Surtain II is inevitable at the cornerback position.

The Broncos have the right combination of team-first players and star power on both sides of the ball, and Bo Nix has been as clutch as they come at quarterback. He has a combined 11 game-winning drives over his first two NFL seasons.

The talent for Denver is there in the starting lineup, but this team is battle-tested and deep. They are elite in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and the rest of the roster has been steadily progressing along with them.

1. Los Angeles Rams

I've said it before and I will say it again: The 2026 Los Angeles Rams are being constructed as though they're being run by me when I was growing up, playing Franchise Mode on the Madden video game franchise.

But even then, some of the trades the Rams are making would have been to "unrealistic" for the CPU to accept in a video game. The Rams don't feel like they should be a real team the way they're currently constructed, and yet here we are.

In the salary cap era, it's pretty wild to think that the Rams are as stacked as they are. They are the first team in league history to have the reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year with Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett. And it's not like the Rams only added Myles Garrett, either. They addressed arguably their only roster weakness by trading for Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, adding some star power to the cornerback position.

The Rams have arguably the best WR duo in the NFL in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. They have so much talent on both sides of the ball, but the assembling of this kind of talent will also draw the best possible effort from teams every week this season.

If there are any real concerns here, it would have to be the tackle positions on the offensive line and the overall depth at receiver. But it's hard to see any of this team's roster issues deterring a potential Super Bowl run.