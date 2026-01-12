Updated NFC Playoff Picture following ridiculous Wild Card Round games

The NFC Playoff Picture for the Divisional Round is now officially set. With the AFC still having two more Wild Card games to go, we can take a look at the updated NFC picture, and it is shaping up to be a very entertaining Divisional Round.

Oddly enough, three of the four remaining teams in the NFC are from the NFC West, but I guess that isn't super surprising. The Chicago Bears are also advancing, and they'll host a home playoff game for a second week in a row. So far, the Wild Card Round has not disappointed, and I bet the two remaining AFC games will be that way.

With the Wild Card Round in the NFC now over, let's dive into how the remaining NFC Playoff Picture looks with the Divisional Round already on the horizon.

Updated NFC Playoff Picture following Wild Card Weekend

(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (1) Seattle Seahawks

With the San Francisco 49ers having beaten the Eagles in Philadelphia, they now have a date with the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers beat the Seahawks all the way back in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, but the 49ers especially look a lot different now than they did back then.

The Niners are starting a ton of backup players with all the injuries they have gone through, and while they did beat the Eagles, they just do not have the personnel to hang with a team this deep into the playoffs. It's been a fun story, but the one seed Seahawks should be able to take care of business.

(5) Los Angeles Rams @ (2) Chicago Bears

The second NFC Divisional Round game is the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Chicago Bears. The Bears were trending toward being blown out by the Green Bay Packers, but again mounted an insane fourth quarter comeback.

I am not sure the Bears would be able to do that against a team as well-coached as the Rams. Matthew Stafford is also, likely, the MVP of the NFL, so Chicago will have to play a complete game to defeat the Rams.

Right now, it's trending toward the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks squaring off in Seattle for the NFC Championship Game, but knowing how insane this year has been, the total opposite is going to happen.