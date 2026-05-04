NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team as the offseason trudges on

15. New York Jets

Geno Smith was traded to the New York Jets this offseason, and the front office did add a ton on the defensive side of the ball, but the roster clearly isn't there yet, and Smith was horrendous in 2025. Not only that, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn clearly looked to be in way over his head last season.

14. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza is here to save the day... eventually! The Las Vegas Raiders are likely planning on starting Kirk Cousins, and while the team did add a ton of talent this offseason, the Raiders have enacted a lot of change, and there's never a guarantee that change can work out.

13. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is going to breakout in 2026, especially now that Brian Daboll is on his side, but the Tennessee Titans are unproven at the moment. The front office did overhaul the defensive line a bit, and with the amount of cap space this team had, they were expected to add talent. There's a lot we don't know about this team right now, though.

12. New York Giants

Jaxson Dart absolutely has the goods, but he'll need to learn how to protect himself better in a major year two. The New York Giants hiring John Harbaugh was a stellar move, and the arrow does seem to be pointing up, but with how many other competent teams there are in the NFC, the Giants have an uphill battle and a roster that is fine at the moment.

11. Atlanta Falcons

Adding Tua Tagovailoa to the quarterback room was actually a smart move, as the Atlanta Falcons do sport one of the most well-rounded groups on offense. The offensive line is very good, and the weapons are among the best in the league. This isn't going to be a bad team in 2026 if Tagovailoa wins the starting job and can at least be average.