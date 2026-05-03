NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best offensive lines for 2026

There really isn't any question about it - having a strong offensive line is a must if an NFL team wants to win at a high level. We have seen examples here and there of teams winning with a below-average unit, but it's no shock that the best teams in the league are also strong up front.

And this is the case along the defensive line as well, but protecting the quarterback is one of the most important things any professional sports team needs to be able to do, period. We've seen an abundance of examples of teams investing big-time into the offensive line, and in many instances, big-time investment yields big-time results.

Let's power-rank the very best offensive lines in the NFL for 2026, using sheer talent and 2025 performance as the main basis for our rankings.

Power-ranking the league's best offensive lines for the 2026 season

6. Atlanta Falcons - Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor

The Atlanta Falcons unit comes in at no. 6 in our power rankings, and it's really a shame that the Falcons cannot seem to get the quarterback position right, because this unit has been solid for years now. Long-time left tackle Jake Matthews continues to be a steady presence, and the Falcons even went out an immediately replaced the retired Kaleb McGary with Jawaan Taylor, who is quite good.

Both Matthew Bergeon and Ryan Neuzil kind of fly under the radar, but both are steady, rock-solid starters, and Chris Lindstrom has been one of the league's best guards for a while now.

5. Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson

While the Philadelphia Eagles had a down year up front in 2025, part of that was due to players like Landon Dickerson playing through injury, and poor coaching was also at play here. However, Philly does sport some of the best talent up front in the NFL.

The tackle duo of Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson could be the league's best, and it's not like this interior hasn't played well before. If new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is at least competent, Philly's unit will ascend back to the top of the league, but we're bullish on them, as they come in at no. 5 in our latest power rankings.