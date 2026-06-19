NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team for the 2026 season

9. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts feel like one of the more average teams in the NFL right now. After a wicked hot 7-1 start in the 2025 season, things fell off the rails. Daniel Jones began to play poorly and then tore his Achilles, which was another major injury for the veteran.

All of a sudden, Indy feels like they're firmly on the outside looking in despite, at one point in 2025, being in a great spot to make the playoffs with one of those top seeds. The roster itself is rather solid, as GM Chris Ballard does know what he's doing in the NFL Draft, but the uncertainty with Jones and the sour taste the Colts left in our mouths has them tumbling down a bit.

8. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders came within one game of the Super Bowl in the 2024 season and won 12 regular season games. This team did a total 180 in 2025, winning just five games and dealing with injuries all year.

The front office added a metric-ton of talent this offseason in an obvious effort to grab that 2024 success for 2026. The one thing this season could come down to, though, is the health of Jayden Daniels, as he played in just seven games last year.

But if Daniels can get back on the field for, let's say, 15 games or more, Washington should be able to hit that 10-win mark and compete for the NFC East crown. This feels like a 'good' team at the moment and nothing more.

The top-end talent just isn't there.

7. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are No. 7 in our power rankings. Adding Kyler Murray was a great move, and it could pay off immediately. I am of the opinion that Murray did not sign with the Vikings without some sort of back-door guarantee that he'd start for the team, despite what could be marketed as a 'quarterback competition' this offseason.

Murray has always been a productive passer, and had done so on some dysfunctional Cardinals teams. With the supporting cast on offense being above-average, and Brian Flores having command of the defense, this team is definitely in a good position to build off what was a surprising 9-win season in 2025 and perhaps get back into the playoffs in 2026.

The Vikings are a team on the rise.