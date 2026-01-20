NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every offense remaining in the playoffs

The NFL is down to its final four with the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks battling it out for the chance to go to Super Bowl LX.

They say defense wins championships, but all four of these teams have great defenses. The question is, which team has the type of offense that's going to be able to punch a ticket to Santa Clara? In some ways, they all do, but there are unique qualities to each of these offensive units that have led them to the point they're at today.

Our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a closer look at each offense remaining in the playoffs and rank them worst to best going into Championship Weekend.

NFL Power Rankings: Rams have the best offense remaining in the playoffs

4. Denver Broncos

The sad reality for the Denver Broncos right now is that if the team is going to get to Super Bowl LX, they're going to have to do it without starting quarterback Bo Nix. Nix had three touchdown passes in the team's Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, and also led the team in rushing.

The offensive identity for the Denver Broncos this season has been Nix's ability to come through in clutch situations, but they could be set up well with Jarrett Stidham as the backup quarterback. The Bronocs initially signed Stidham with the vision of a future starting quarterback, and although Stidham has accepted his role as a top-tier backup, he showed during preseason games that he's a league above typical backup quarterbacks.

JK Dobbins recently teased a potential return to the field, and the Broncos officially opened his practice window, but what will we see from him after missing so much time due to injury?

The playmakers in Denver have consistently let Bo Nix down this season, even if they've also come up with some big receptions. This Broncos team has been among league leaders in drops for two straight seasons.

The biggest thing the Broncos' offense has going for it right now is Sean Payton pulling the strings, playing the game of chess as the play-caller. And make no mistake, that's a huge advantage for them. They also have the best offensive line left in the playoffs. But will they be able to overcome the loss of Nix?