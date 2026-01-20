NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the final 4 teams ahead of conference title games

With four teams remaining, the 2025 NFL Season is over in about three weeks. And while there has been a ton of parity this year, it's largely not a shock that the four best teams from the regular season are the four left.

It's funny how the NFL works, and while we'll have a bit of a different Super Bowl matchup than in previous seasons, most of the possible matchups for Super Bowl LX have actually already happened before. At the same time that the Super Bowl could be a unique game than what we have seen, the franchises have been there and done that before.

In fact, all four remaining teams have won the Super Bowl at least once since 2013, and all four have appeared in the big game at least twice. Let's power rank the final four teams ahead of the AFC and NFC title games.

Power ranking the final four teams ahead of the AFC and NFC title games

4. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos would be no. 1 in our power rankings had they not lost Bo Nix to a season-ending ankle injury at the end of the overtime period. Denver beat the Buffalo Bills in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair, and the NFL world was honestly robbed, here.

Bo Nix has been playing out of his mind and is one of two second-year QBs to help his team to the AFC title game. Denver's defense has been a strong suit al year, but Nix's clutch gene is also a huge reason why Denver is one game away from Super Bowl LX.

Jarrett Stidham is getting the start for the Broncos, and he is one of the more capable backups in the NFL. Sean Payton has also had a successful past working with backup QBs, so this game might not be as slam-dunk of a New England Patriots win as you might think. Denver is no. 4 in our power rankings.