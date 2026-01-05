NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every playoff team now that postseason is set

10. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers rested many of their starters in Week 18 and got blown out by the Denver Broncos, who needed a win to secure the top seed in the AFC. Denver had a lot to play for, and with LA being locked into a Wild Card seed, they didn't have much to play for. The offensive line has been a huge issue this year and is going to be the main reason why this team won't make a run. Justin Herbert can be great, but he's also struggled big-time in the postseason. LA could win a game, but that's being generous.

9. Chicago Bears

There is an element of 'we don't know any better' with the Chicago Bears that could make them a threat in the playoffs, but Chicago can't stop the run well and cannot generate QB pressure consistently. This team is probably still a year away, but winning the NFC North in Ben Johnson's first year is flat-out amazing.

8. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers got 'little brothered' by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. San Fran is again dealing with injuries, but even at full strength, there just isn't enough roster talent for this team to make any sort of run this year. The Niners did double their win total from 2024, so that's an accomplishment.

7. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo isn't quite as good as they have been in previous years and are in Jacksonville to play the Jaguars. The Bills have kept many of the same faces around for too long and might end up getting overwhelmed by someone at some point in the postseason.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is on his way to his first ever MVP award after throwing 46 touchdowns in the regular season. The Rams lost out on the top seed and the NFC West title, but this team is still a juggernaut and did win it all back in 2021, so if any Wild Card team could make a run this year, it's the LA Rams.