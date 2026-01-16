NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo ahead of the Divisional Round

6. Sam Darnold/Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold and Mike Macdonald have definitely turned the franchise around in Seattle. However, we have seen some chinks in the armor with Darnold. He turned the ball over 20 times this year, which was the most in the NFL, and his raw touchdown totals dropped from 2024. There is also some inconsistencies with Darnold playing in big games.

However, Darnold-led teams have won 28 out of the previous 34 regular season games, and it's clear that the veteran QB has settled in as an above average starter. This duo has never been in the playoffs together, and this is the first playoff appearance for Macdonald as a head coach.

While this is one of the better duos in the NFL, there is also a lot of unknown with them right now. I do believe the Seahawks will get past the San Francisco 49ers, but I don't necessarily believe that to be the case because of Sam Darnold.

5. Bo Nix/Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and Sean Payton squeaked into the playoffs in 2024 as the seventh seed and are back in the playoffs in 2025 as the first seed. Nix has tied the all-time record for wins by a QB across his first two seasons, and he's done nothing but prove a ton of people wrong.

The Broncos do have a realistic path to the Super Bowl, and that's a game Payton has already won, as he's looking to become the first head coach in NFL history to win two Super Bowls with two different teams. Nix is clearly still developing as a passer, but he had much more control over the offense from Week 1 this year until now, and Payton is as good of a head coach as you'll see in this league.

This duo could maintain their status near the top of the AFC for years to come. They're no. 5 in our power rankings.