2025 NFL Divisional Round: 3 players who can turn this weekend on its head

The NFL Divisional Round this weekend might just go as we expect, but it also might not go as we expect. That's been the beauty of the NFL this year. The amount of parity has left us with some dramatic finishes, as it really shaped the playoff picture into something we did not expect to see.

There are eight teams left, and when the sun rises on Monday, they'll be just four, each vying for a chance to head to Super Bowl LX at the beginning of February, but these clubs still need to win two games to get there, and they can get halfway with a win this weekend.

Can these three players turn the NFL Divisional Round on its head?

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is someone that no one can seem to agree one, but one thing that is objectively true with Nix is that he flips a switch late in the game when his team needs him the most, and it's happened all year. Well, as long as the Denver Broncos are not getting blown out, they'll have a chance here at home. Nix has played extremely well at home, sporting a 14-3 career record.

He also gets into the end zone more in the fourth quarter, so while many in the NFL world are talking about Josh Allen taking this game over, what if Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are simply too much? The Bills seem to be the safe pick here, but just because the Broncos are the new kids on the block, doesn't mean they can't escape with a win.

All of the fourth quarter comebacks and game-winning drives aren't a silly coincidence.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland had 137 receiving yards on eight receptions for the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round, and you get the sense that Loveland is emerging as the favorite and, frankly, best target for Caleb Williams in the passing game. If the Bears hope to upset the LA Rams, they'll likely have to get into a bit of a shootout, but that's where Loveland can come into view.

He's an insane athlete given his size and someone who was drafted in the first round for a reason. Loveland has the ability to create some splash plays with the ball in his hand, and he was surely someone Ben Johnson hand-picked, so you can expect the rookie to play a huge role in some way if the Rams fall to the Bears.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Demarcus Robinson terrorized the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round for six, receptions, 111 yards, and one touchdown. The 49ers' WR room has been totally decimated by injuries this year, and the total disappearance of Brandon Aiyuk. Robinson feels like the go-to guy now, and with George Kittle out of the lineup, Robinson might indeed be that go-to guy after Christian McCaffrey.

With the 49ers playing a top-tier defense in Seattle, we could see Kyle Shanahan try to dial up some deep shots to create some chunk plays and steal some points. Demarcus Robinson could be the focal point of those plays.