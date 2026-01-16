NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo ahead of the Divisional Round

4. Drake Maye/Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

It's hard to find a spot for Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel on this list, as Maye has been fantastic this year, but he's still largely unproven in the playoffs. On the flip side, Vrabel has coached in the playoffs many times before and has cemented himself as one of the best head coaches in the league.

No. 4 seems like a fair spot - Maye himself is going to receive a ton of MVP votes this year. While he'll likely come in second place to Matthew Stafford, it feels like Maye is going to win the MVP at some point. Vrabel was also one of the best hires the Patriots could have made, as the team is just two wins away from another berth into the Super Bowl.

With Vrabel a proven winner and Drake Maye possessing all the tools to be an elite QB in the NFL for years to come, we may have another New England Patriots dynasty on our hands, and while most of the NFL is sighing at that unfortunate reality, the Patriots simply found studs at the two most important positions for success in this league.

3. Josh Allen/Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

At some point, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have to make a Super Bowl run, right? The Buffalo Bills play the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, and while many in the NFL world are expecting a Buffalo victory, the Broncos are a smothering defensive team. Buffalo's playoff hopes have been ended by the Kansas City Chiefs four times since 2019, the first year the Allen/McDermott era made the postseason.

With no Mahomes in sight, both quarterback and head coach can begin to cement their status in some all-time talks. However, with a loss before the Super Bowl, we'd have to seriously begin talking about this duo having maxed out, and the Bills certainly aren't getting rid of the quarterback...

But with all the playoff wins they have, Allen and McDermott are no. 3 in our power rankings.