NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo ahead of the Divisional Round

2. Brock Purdy/Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan are already 5-2 in the playoffs together, including a Super Bowl start back in 2023. The neat thing with this duo is that Purdy is good at everything a Shanahan-style QB needs to be good at. Sure, the arm strength overall is limited, and Purdy isn't this alien-like athlete, but he's a perfectly 'good' QB with some high-end upside at times.

And with all the injuries this team has gone through this year, what the San Francisco 49ers have accomplished is astounding. In seven career playoff games, Purdy has thrown 8 touchdowns and has a 93.8 passer rating, so he's been solid. With how banged up the 49ers are right now, it's unlikely we see this team in the Super Bowl, but if the roster can return healthy in 2026, there isn't any reason to believe why this team can't make a Super Bowl run.

Purdy and Shanahan are one of the more battle-tested, proven playoff duos in the NFL, but the top-ranked duo has something the rest do not...

1. Matthew Stafford/Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Already 6-2 in the playoff together, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay helped lead the LA Rams to the Super Bowl back in 2021. In eight playoff games on the Rams, Stafford has thrown 18 touchdowns and has a stellar 106.9 passer rating.

If you took Stafford's playoff production with the LA Rams and averaged it across an entire 17-game season, this is what you would get:



13-4

408/614

5,083 yards

38 touchdowns

9 interceptions

106.9 passer rating

Not only have the Rams won a ton in the postseason with Stafford as QB1, but the likely 2025 MVP has also played out of his mind and may have another good couple of years in him before the wheels fall off.

The best QB/HC duo left in the playoffs is clearly Stafford and McVay.