NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

28. Geno Smith/Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

Aaron Glenn is in his second year as the New York Jets head coach here in 2026, and it feels like he could be coaching for his job. While the Jets weren't set up for success roster-wise in 2025, Glenn's odd in-game decisions and even weird sparring with the media made it quite obvious that he just was not cut out to be a head coach.

That could absolutely change in 2026, as the Jets did add a lot of talent this offseason, and Glenn could definitely progress in the right direction. The former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator will need to lead this team in a clear 2025 improvement - that can't be denied.

And while Geno Smith was flat-out bad for the Raiders last season, he might end up being a noticeable upgrade for the Jets. The Raiders were a mess last year, and if nothing else, the Jets have a young, good offensive line and some fun weapons as well.

At best, the Jets win a little bit more, take a step forward on offense, and set the stage for a rookie quarterback to enter the picture in the 2027 NFL Draft.

27. Cam Ward/Robert Saleh, Tennessee Titans

I am high on the Tennessee Titans, but this team has to go out and prove it in 2026 - simple as that. Cam Ward made some big-time throws down the stretch in his rookie season, and now, he'll have Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator, which could be great for a year two break out.

Robert Saleh now has his second head coaching job, so there is reason to believe he could learn from his failed stint with the Jets. All in all, the Titans did have a strong offseason, but there isn't much more going in their favor for me to rank them higher.

It's really all about taking a step in the right direction when 2026 begins.