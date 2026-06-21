NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

20. Kyler Murray/Kevin O’Connell/Minnesota Vikings

This is a duo that I believe could skyrocket up these rankings during the 2026 season. After a moderately successful tenure with the Cardinals from 2019-2025, Kyler Murray is now on the Minnesota Vikings, and it would be a massive shock if he did not start.

Murray has always been a dual-threat weapon, so he'll be able to make plays with his legs, but he'll also have some great weapons like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Kevin O'Connell is a reliable head coach, and the Vikings are also competent along the offensive line, at running back, and at tight end.

This team also managed to win nine games with bottom-5 quarterback play last year, so I'd be shocked if the team didn't at least reach that win total again. Obviously, there is no guarantee that Murray pans out with the Vikings, and O'Connell himself is a very good head coach, but he's not great.

This duo is 20th right now, but that could surely change.

19. Daniel Jones/Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

At one point during the 2025 season, the Indianapolis Colts were 7-1, and it felt like this franchise had finally figured things out. It all fell apart after that, as the Colts limped to just one more win the rest of the way, and Daniel Jones tore his Achilles.

The Colts are now in a spot where it would feel like a massive stretch to see that first-half 2025 success in 2026. Shane Steichen is a fine head coach, but he has been rather average at his job thus far, and Jones suffering yet another major injury throws a wrench into things.

Even before that injury, there were certain games where Jones was beginning to play sloppy football, so this entire operation kind of needs to start from square one and prove themselves again.