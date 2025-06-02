NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team by their best player for 2025

We've taken a creative spin on our NFL power rankings and will be ranking every team based on their best player for the 2025 season.

Every team in the NFL does have a very good player or two, but with the amount of players on an entire roster, it is nearly impossible to field a complete squad of players, and as we have seen, it is even hard to keep them together, as the salary cap truly prevents a team from paying everyone.

As we now get into June with the second wave of OTAs and minicamp beginning, we have rolled out a fun version of our NFL power rankings - we have ranked all 32 teams but have ranked them based on their best player.

Let's get into it here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team by their best player

32. New Orleans Saints - Erik McCoy, C

A two-time Pro Bowl center, Erik McCoy is one of the lone bright spots on the New Orleans Saints offense.

31. Tennessee Titans - Jeffery Simmons, DT

The ideal scenario would be Cam Ward turning into the Tennessee Titans best player, but that is not the case at the moment. Jeffery Simmons honestly feels a bit underrated.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR

It was hard to pick a spot for Travis Hunter, but we've settled him at 30th in our power rankings since he has not taken a snap in the league yet.

29. Carolina Panthers - Derrick Brown, DT

Returning from injury in 2025, the entire NFL will again be reminded of just how good Derrick Brown is. He'll rise up these rankings as the season goes on.

28. Arizona Cardinals - Budda Baker, SAF

One of this generation's best safeties, Budda Baker comes in at 28th in our power rankings.

27. Seattle Seahawks - Leonard Williams, DT

Still in the NFL after a decade, Leonard Williams has been a consistent force along the defensive line for quite some time.

26. New England Patriots - Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez may be a top-5 corner in this league, but it feels like we just do not talk about him enough.

25. Green Bay Packers - Elgton Jenkins, OG

Elgton Jenkins is a steady and elite presence on the Green Bay Packers offensive line. He's 25th in our power rankings.