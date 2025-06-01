Predicting 3 sneaky AFC teams that could make the NFL playoffs in 2025

The AFC might end up being a super loaded and deep conference in 2025, and these teams might have a huge contribution to that.

There always seems to be a team or two in either conference that ends up being a little bit better than expected in a given season. Well, the 2025 NFL Season could bring that same trend. Last year, teams like the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders were a lot better than expected.

Both teams made the postseason even when they were largely predicted to win a few games. Let's cover three sneaky teams in the AFC that could find their way into the playoffs in 2025.

Watch out for these AFC teams!

New England Patriots

With a roster infused with fresh talent and a new coaching staff, the New England Patriots had exactly the type of offseason that they needed. Drake Maye could also make a huge year two jump under Josh McDaniels, who is back with the team yet again as their offensive coordinator.

The Pats figure to be tough on defense, and the offense under McDaniels is going to show signs of competency. The Patriots do have a path to a nine or 10-win season if the ball can bounce their way.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The third coaching staff in Jacksonville since Trevor Lawrence arrived; Liam Coen and his coaching mates are surely the ones to figure things out for the long-term right? Well, if so, the Jaguars could make a ton of progress in the AFC South, as the division just isn't all that good.

It would not be out of the question to see the Jags winning the division if Coen is able to stabilize the offense and if the defense is one of the better units in the NFL. On paper, the Jaguars roster is quite talented, as they have the second overall pick Travis Hunter, who is probably going to be playing both sides of the ball.

Las Vegas Raiders

The brand of football that the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to play in 2025 isn't going to lead them to a Super Bowl, but it might be good enough for a year or two of success. With Pete Carroll and Geno Smith now in town, it's clear that the Raiders will want to run the ball with Ashton Jeanty and play sound defense.

That style of football is a huge reason why Seattle was so successful during the Russell Wilson era - when Carroll was still with that team. And based on Vegas' offseason additions this offseason, they surely plan on trying that. The Raiders would need to field a top-tier rushing attack, and Geno Smith would have to play like he did in 2022 for the Raiders to sneak into the postseason, but it's possible.