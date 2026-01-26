NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team eliminated from the playoffs

8. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers stumbled to the finish line during the regular season and blew a huge lead in the Wild Card Round to the Chicago Bears. The Packers are a very talented team but have some weaknesses in the secondary and along the offensive line, two key units that simply can't be below-average if the Packers hope to get over the hump in 2026.

7. Chicago Bears

The magical run for the Chicago Bears ended in overtime in the Divisional Round, but this squad has a lot to be excited about in the future, as Ben Johnson appears to be a home run hire of a head coach, and Caleb Williams took some steps foward this year overall. Chicago is no. 7 in our power rankings.

6. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have a Super Bowl-caliber defense but also might have a below-average QB in CJ Stroud, who has honestly looked awful since the start of the 2024 season. Stroud has not been able to find that rookie season magic, and the Texans currently appear to be maxed out in the playoffs.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Despite all the injuries, the San Francisco 49ers advanced into the Divisional Round this year, so that goes to show you just how good this team can be when the key players return from injury. However, staying healthy has been much easier said than done for this squad.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world in 2025 and were one of the major breakout stories of the season. It might be hard to again win 13 games in 2026, but the infrastructure is clearly there for this team in the long-term.

3. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo lost in heartbreaking fashion in the Divisional Round to the Denver Broncos and also moved on from Sean McDermott. I should rank them lower, but QB Josh Allen is such a force that it's hard to imagine Buffalo not being very good once again in 2026.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos would very likely be in the Super Bowl if Bo Nix did not get hurt, as Denver nearly beat the Patriots at home in the AFC title game. While the game was sloppy overall, it does not take away from the big picture for the Broncos - this team is only getting started and might actually have a top-10 QB in Bo Nix.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams could not get past the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title game. Matthew Stafford is likely winning the MVP award, and Sean McVay has been a top-2 head coach in this league since 2018. The Rams will be just fine.