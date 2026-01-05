NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every Wild Card team approaching the playoffs

As we have said for a while now, this could be one of the most competitive NFL playoffs in recent memory, as each conference appears to be wide open, and this could give some Wild Card teams the chance to make a run at the Super Bowl in February.

However, the teams occupying the six Wild Card seeds are there for a reason - they weren't good enough to win their respective divisions this year, so each club does have notable flaws attached to the roster and coaching.

Ahead of the Wild Card Weekend, let's power rank the six teams occupying the 5, 6, and 7 seeds in both conferences.

Power ranking all six NFL Wild Card teams as playoffs approach

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers struggled this year on the offensive line, and those struggles aren't going to go away anytime soon. LA rested many of its starters in Week 18, but not for a good reason. Thanks to a Broncos win and Chargers loss in Week 17, Denver won the AFC West, so LA didn't have a ton to play for.

The Bolts could go one-and-done in the playoffs because of how horrific that offensive line has been, and the overall roster talent just isn't that special, either. The Chargers have gone 11-6 in each year of the Jim Harbaugh era and could also couple that with two-straight Wild Card exits.

5. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay also rested some of its starters in Week 18, as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings and limped to the finish line in 2025. The Packers were locked into the seventh seed and are now heading to Chicago in the Wild Card Round. Green Bay's playoff experience could be enough to beat the Bears, but the Packers only won nine games this year for a reason.

When this team is playing poorly, they are playing poorly. Green Bay is another good team, but nothing more than that.