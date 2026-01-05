2025 NFL Playoffs: Finalized playoff bracket after regular season action

The complete NFL playoff bracket is now set with Week 18 in the books. Eighteen NFL teams are eliminated now, two of them have bye weeks, and the other squads are gearing up to play in the Wild Card Round this coming weekend.

This could turn into one of the more competitive playoffs we have seen in quite some time. Teams like the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens are nowhere to be found, and other regulars like the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles don't appear to be contenders right now.

Let's take a dive into the NFL playoff bracket following regular season action.

Complete NFL Playoff bracket following 2025 regular season action

AFC Playoff Picture

The Denver Broncos earned the top seed in the AFC and will get to rest over the Wild Card Round. This allows them to get healthier and perhaps see the return of guys like JK Dobbins and Dre Greenlaw for the Divisional Round. Denver will host the lowest remaining seed.

(7) Los Angeles Chargers @ (2) New England Patriots

This is a lot closer than the seeding might indicate, as the New England Patriots are a giant unknown, but LA was just in the playoffs in 2024. Justin Herbert has played poorly in his two postseason games, and the Patriots' defense might be able to do enough to limit what Herbert can do through the air.

(6) Buffalo Bills @ (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

This could be one of the most entertaining games of the entire NFL playoffs, as both Buffalo and Jacksonville do have what it takes to go on a deep run, and the rest of the remaining AFC playoff teams are going to breathe a sigh of relief when one of the Bills or Jaguars are eliminated.

Houston should be able to beat Pittsburgh, a team that needed a Tyler Loop missed field goal to secure the AFC North title. Neither of these teams are good enough to make a run, though.

NFC Playoff Picture

(1) Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 and earned the top NFC seed. Seattle's home field advantage is one of the best in the NFL.

(7) Green Bay Packers @ (2) Chicago Bears

Green Bay and Chicago could come down to the wire, as the Packers are much more experienced in the playoffs, but the Bears are clearly the better football team right now. Chicago can run the ball at a very high level and could bleed a ton of clock.

(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (3) Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco is in Philadelphia to face the defending champions, but the Eagles just do not have the makeup of a Super Bowl team this year. The issue for the 49ers in the playoffs will come down to personnel, as they really don't have a playoff-caliber roster in many spots and might just be overwhelmed at some point.

(5) Los Angeles Rams @ (4) Carolina Panthers

Carolina actually beat Los Angeles a few weeks ago in their house, so while this game might have the makings of a blowout, I would not be so sure...