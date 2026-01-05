NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every Wild Card team approaching the playoffs

4. San Francisco 49ers

It's hard to see how the San Francisco 49ers can win more than one playoff game, as this roster is on the more average side outside of the superstars. The Niners have again dealt with injuries and just did not have the personnel to compete with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, falling to them by 10 points and losing out on the first seed. San Fran did double their win total from 2024, which is awesome, but they could see their season come to an end in the first round.

3. Buffalo Bills

Sitting at 12-5, the Buffalo Bills actually have to go on the road in the playoffs due to the insane 14-3 season from the New England Patriots. The Bills have regressed a bit on both sides of the ball, and, like the Niners, the roster talent isn't overwhelming. More than in previous postseasons, Josh Allen is really going to have to put the Superman cape on if Buffalo even hopes to advance out of the Wild Card Round.

Buffalo could still be viewed as one of the most trustworthy playoff teams, though.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams are 12-5 and could win the Super Bowl this year, as the duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay did this very thing back in 2021. Stafford tossed 46 touchdown passes this year against eight interceptions and is likely the MVP of the NFL.

There really isn't anything that the Rams have going against them. Sure, they have to go on the road for much of the postseason, but they have to beat the Carolina Panthers in the first round, and that should be very doable.

1. Houston Texans

Sitting at 12-5 after a brutal 0-3 start, the Houston Texans turned this thing around and are now heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. An elite defense couples with an efficient CJ Stroud, and that could be enough to go on a run here. One of the best things a playoff team can do in any year is field a strong defense - that's what wins in the postseason.