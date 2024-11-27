NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat after Week 12
There still could be some late-season head coach firings as we progress down the stretch of the NFL season. Are these the head coaches on the hot seat? There aren't many games left this season, so we may not see another in-season coaching firing, but you just never know. A few head coaches are most definitely on the hot seat, and as we have done, we have power-ranked them from least to most likely.
With only 32 open jobs in the NFL, being a head coach of an entire 53-man roster is tough work and is probably the hardest coaching job in all of sports. It's no surprise that there are around five openings almost every single season.
Let's power-rank the head coaches on the hot seat after Week 12.
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat after Week 12
4. Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots
Is Jerod Mayo in over his head? He's absolutely awful at the podium when talking to the media and has legitimately thrown his own players under the bus more than once this season. It was no secret that Mayo seemed to be the head-coach-in-waiting when the team parted with Bill Belichick, but the New England Patriots would have benefitted from hiring an outsider.
The "Patriot Way" was nothing more than the greatness of Tom Brady, as the wheels fell off of this franchise when he left the building, and Mayo has known nothing other than Patriots during his time in and around the NFL. The Pats should consider making a change after this season and bringing in a legitimate coach to bring in the right guys to develop Drake Maye and to stabilize this franchise.
3. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders
This was a hilarious set-up from the beginning, and it's no shock that the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-9 and have lost seven games in a row. They just got swept by the Denver Broncos for the first time since 2014, and also just lost Gardner Minshew II for the rest of the season to a broken collarbone.
The Las Vegas Raiders probably had their eyes set on Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Atlanta Falcons shockingly took him. Even if they were able to get Penix, I am not sure the season would have gone any differently, as it's clear that Antonio Pierce is in way over his head, and that should not come as a shock.
Pierce could be a true one-and-done head coach. What are the positives that the front office can takeaway from this season?
2. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars are arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL this year. The roster was the best that this franchise ever had, and they have a 2-9 record to show for it. It's been a wreck for Pederson, who may be at his last stop as a head coach in the NFL. The Jags franchise has totally collapsed since the halfway point of the 2023 NFL Season.
And it's clear that coaching is their main issue. It would be the shock of the century if Pederson survived into the 2025 NFL Season. He has been a mainstay on these power rankings for weeks now.
1. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
This feels like a ticking time bomb, doesn't it? The New York Giants benched Daniel Jones and actually ended up cutting him. That entire situation seemed to be flubbed from the start, and it's not a surprise. The Giants are the most messy team in the NFL at this point, and it's just hard for me to envision Brian Daboll keeping his job for much longer.
I do truly believe Daboll is a good head coach, and I have said that before, but Daboll was hired along with GM Joe Schoen at the same time, as they were both previously with the Buffalo Bills, and it could be a package firing, if you will.