NFL Power Rankings: Ranking league's best rosters approaching preseason

There are quite a few loaded rosters in the NFL as we get closer to preseason. Let's power rank the best right here. In order for a team to sustain long-term success in the NFL, a few positions have to be set in stone.

Some of those positions include quarterback, offensive line, and defensive line. The head coach also has to be in place, and no team is going to do much without having a top player at a position like wide receiver or cornerback.

The bulk of NFL preseason is soon approaching. Let's power rank the best rosters in the NFL as it gets closer.

Power ranking the league's best rosters approaching preseason action

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Despite the dysfunction that the Cincinnati Bengals have been a part of this offseason, they do have a very good roster. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are both, arguably, the best at their position, and other players like Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, Mike Gesicki, and now Noah Fant all have a ton of talent. Defensively, Cincy has some optimism with their young secondary, but the main factor for this team is if they can get Trey Hendrickson back on the field.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

I am really confused by those who continue to say the Chiefs have a top-tier roster, Sure, it's good, but questions remain along the offensive line, at wide receiver, and even in the secondary and at running back. There isn't a lot to love about this squad, but this team clearly turns on a switch when the playoffs begin. Kansas City is ninth in our roster rankings.

8. Houston Texans

Arguably the best defensive roster in the NFL, the Houston Texans sport talent all over the place. CJ Stroud and Nico Collins have formed one of the best QB/WR duos in the NFL, and the offensive line did get a major overhaul this offseason. The Texans are seeking to get over the hump and actually win a playoff game this year. They've got a great roster, as we've got it ranked eighth in the NFL.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

You really have to hand it to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht. He's been one of the best drafting GMs in the NFL for years now and just keeps his foot on the gas. Baker Mayfield played the best football of his career in 2024, and this roster overall is just stacked with key talent, especially along the offensive line and at wide receiver.

There aren't many flaws with the Bucs' roster for 2025.