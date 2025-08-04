NFL Power Rankings: Ranking rookie QBs approaching preseason action

The rookie quarterback class in 2025 isn't projected to be great. Let's power rank the class as preseason action approaches. We're taking a bit of a projection with these rankings but are also kind of taking pieces of information from training camp thus far as well.

Things are going pretty well for certain rookie QBs, but others are enduring the intensity of being a rookie QB in their first NFL offseason. Overall, this QB class was not great, and it doesn't seem super promising that more than one franchise quarterback comes from this class.

5. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough isn't on a great team in New Orleans and was a second-round pick by the team in the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, he's and Spencer Rattler seem to be competing for the Saints' starting QB job, and no matter who is under center, the team isn't likely going to be very good and could legitimately compete for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

4. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

There really isn't much to talk about with Shedeur Sanders - Joe Flacco has gotten most of the first-team reps, and he's likely entering the year as the starter. Sanders might end up competing with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the QB3 job, which is a bit shocking, honestly. The former Colorado QB was seen by many as a first or second-round prospect, but the early returns out of Browns' training camp does not seem to indicate that.

3. Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks

What makes Jalen Milroe standout is the raw athleticism he brings. He's already likely the most athletic QB in the NFL outside of Lamar Jackson, and that is absolutely good for something. Seattle did sign Sam Darnold in free agency, so he's going to be their starter, but with how athletic Milroe is, you have to wonder how Seattle uses their rookie QB during the season, as he will absolutely see the field.

2. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward recently called the Tennessee Titans' offense 'mid,' so that's kind of how things are going. Everything in Tennessee is surely a work in progress, but that's expected, right? The Titans' roster is below-average, and Ward as a QB is still raw and was a project in the eyes of many.

It's going to be a bumpy road for some time in the 2025 NFL Season, but that doesn't mean there isn't light at the end of the tunnel.

1. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Don't look now, but Jaxson Dart has been putting on a show recently for the New York Giants, and that could really throw a massive wrench in the New York Giants' QB plans for the 2025 NFL Season. You honestly just have to wonder if Dart has done himself a ton of favors with his strong rookie training camp. He is going to likely begin the season way down the QB depth chart, but an encouraging rookie QB is one of the best types of players in all of sports.